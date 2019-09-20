Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Police spread awareness about ban on drones to tourists at Haneda Airport

0 Comments
TOKYO

In preparation for the Rugby World Cup that starts Friday and runs for six weeks, police officers visited Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday to spread awareness among foreign tourists about the prohibition on flying drones in Tokyo. 

The flying of drones without permits in certain areas is banned under the aviation law. Off limits are airports, the Imperial Palace, the Diet, the prime minister’s residence and Self-Defense Force Facilities. Drones will also be banned near Rugby World Cup match venues and Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues.

However, this tear, there have been numerous cases where foreigners have been seen flying drones in areas such as Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing. When questioned by police, most said they had no idea about regulations banning the drones.

On Thursday, about 20 airport police officers stood in the arrival lobby of the international terminal at Haneda, handing out flyers that said “NO Drones!” in English to foreign visitors.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

foreigners have been seen flying drones in areas such as Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing.

Well yeah. Given all the death, destruction and mayhem drones have caused across globe at road crossings, I can see why the government wasted no time clamping down on that particular freedom. (Did they really?)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Gotoku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Meoto Iwa (Wedded Rocks)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

J-beauty vs. K-beauty: Which One Reigns Supreme?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

GaijinPot Blog