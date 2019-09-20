Police spread awareness about ban on drones to tourists at Haneda Airport

In preparation for the Rugby World Cup that starts Friday and runs for six weeks, police officers visited Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday to spread awareness among foreign tourists about the prohibition on flying drones in Tokyo.

The flying of drones without permits in certain areas is banned under the aviation law. Off limits are airports, the Imperial Palace, the Diet, the prime minister’s residence and Self-Defense Force Facilities. Drones will also be banned near Rugby World Cup match venues and Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues.

However, this tear, there have been numerous cases where foreigners have been seen flying drones in areas such as Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing. When questioned by police, most said they had no idea about regulations banning the drones.

On Thursday, about 20 airport police officers stood in the arrival lobby of the international terminal at Haneda, handing out flyers that said “NO Drones!” in English to foreign visitors.

