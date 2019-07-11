Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police to reprimand officers over paid work on study guides

TOKYO

The National Police Agency and prefectural police are set to reprimand more than 20 officers for accepting paid work with a publisher of study materials for police exams, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The NPA and relevant prefectural police departments are expected to announce the disciplinary action on Friday against the officers suspected of violating national and local regulations as well as the national code of ethics for public servants, the sources said.

The officers drafted questions and answers that appeared in study workbooks for police promotion exams, working at the request of a publisher and receiving compensation for their efforts.

According to media reports in January, EDU-COM Inc. paid a total of more than 100 million yen ($923,000) to 467 police officers belonging to the NPA and 17 prefectural police departments over the course of seven years beginning in 2010 in exchange for their contributions to the workbooks.

After hearing from the officers in question, the police agency and prefectural police departments confirmed some 20 officers should be punished, the sources said.

Japanese laws generally prohibit public servants from moonlighting, while the national code of ethics requires police officers to report any cash or gifts they receive in connection with their duties.

The Tokyo-based publisher, launched in 2009, sells a variety of study materials for police and other security officers preparing to take exams for promotions.

100 million dividee by 467 divided by 7:

About 31000 yen per year...

Of course they failed to their duty.

Pay a fine or bow ?

