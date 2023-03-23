Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.

Officers at Tsukishima Police Station in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward were seen wearing bicycle helmets on Wednesday.

According to police, there were over 13,000 accidents involving cyclists in Tokyo last year, making up about 46% of traffic accidents in the metropolis, Kyodo News reported. This was an increase of over 1,000 cases from 2021.

Moreover, 30 cyclists were killed. None of them were wearing a helmet, police said. Additionally, 70% of fatal bicycle accidents over the last five years were caused by traumatic head injuries.

The helmet-wearing regulation, part of the Road Traffic Act, is an effort to raise awareness that the fatality rate is 2.3 times higher when protective headgear is not worn. However, there will be no fines or any other punishment for anyone not wearing a helmet.

