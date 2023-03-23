Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.
Officers at Tsukishima Police Station in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward were seen wearing bicycle helmets on Wednesday.
According to police, there were over 13,000 accidents involving cyclists in Tokyo last year, making up about 46% of traffic accidents in the metropolis, Kyodo News reported. This was an increase of over 1,000 cases from 2021.
Moreover, 30 cyclists were killed. None of them were wearing a helmet, police said. Additionally, 70% of fatal bicycle accidents over the last five years were caused by traumatic head injuries.
The helmet-wearing regulation, part of the Road Traffic Act, is an effort to raise awareness that the fatality rate is 2.3 times higher when protective headgear is not worn. However, there will be no fines or any other punishment for anyone not wearing a helmet.© Japan Today
justasking
Let's see how many people put a helmet on their heads when riding a bike?
Hakman
Is this helmet mandate for all of Japan, or just Tokyo?
Mr Kipling
They should be encouraging people to use bicycles not restricting them. Why not "mandate" them for pedestrians too?
Roy Sophveason
All of Japan. The Road Traffic Act is national law.
Elvis is here
I noticed the boys in blue sporting cycling head gear this week in and around Tokyo (where I live) whilst out and about with my partner. Not at all immature and regressive I say. Very safe and stylish that will encourage an outdoors lifestyle.
Fredrik
Exactly. Especially now with the electric scooters, it is no longer safe to walk on the walkway.
Build dedicated bicycle lanes. Or even better, convert the roads to bicycle lanes.
Kane Davidson
What are those weird plastic tubes on the front of their bikes? Urine collectors?
garypen
Ah. Therein lies the rub.
Antiquesaving
Are you new to Japan?
They are for the long poles used in the event of a riot of disturbance.
Been in the bikes for decades.
M3M3M3
Even without fines, I suspect police will still have the right to stop anyone without a helmet to remind them of the law. That will likely include an ID check for foreigners.
TrevorPeace
No fines or any other punishment for not wearing one? Pointless 'law'.