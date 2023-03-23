Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Officers at Tsukishima Police Station in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward wear bicycle helmets on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.

Officers at Tsukishima Police Station in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward were seen wearing bicycle helmets on Wednesday.

According to police, there were over 13,000 accidents involving cyclists in Tokyo last year, making up about 46% of traffic accidents in the metropolis, Kyodo News reported. This was an increase of over 1,000 cases from 2021.

Moreover, 30 cyclists were killed. None of them were wearing a helmet, police said. Additionally, 70% of fatal bicycle accidents over the last five years were caused by traumatic head injuries.

The helmet-wearing regulation, part of the Road Traffic Act, is an effort to raise awareness that the fatality rate is 2.3 times higher when protective headgear is not worn. However, there will be no fines or any other punishment for anyone not wearing a helmet.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Let's see how many people put a helmet on their heads when riding a bike?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Is this helmet mandate for all of Japan, or just Tokyo?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They should be encouraging people to use bicycles not restricting them. Why not "mandate" them for pedestrians too?

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Is this helmet mandate for all of Japan, or just Tokyo?

All of Japan. The Road Traffic Act is national law.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I noticed the boys in blue sporting cycling head gear this week in and around Tokyo (where I live) whilst out and about with my partner. Not at all immature and regressive I say. Very safe and stylish that will encourage an outdoors lifestyle.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why not "mandate" them for pedestrians too?

Exactly. Especially now with the electric scooters, it is no longer safe to walk on the walkway.

They should be encouraging people to use bicycles not restricting them.

Build dedicated bicycle lanes. Or even better, convert the roads to bicycle lanes.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What are those weird plastic tubes on the front of their bikes? Urine collectors?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

However, there will be no fines or any other punishment for anyone not wearing a helmet.

Ah. Therein lies the rub.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kane Davidson

Today 04:58 pm JST

What are those weird plastic tubes on the front of their bikes? Urine collectors?

Are you new to Japan?

They are for the long poles used in the event of a riot of disturbance.

Been in the bikes for decades.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Even without fines, I suspect police will still have the right to stop anyone without a helmet to remind them of the law. That will likely include an ID check for foreigners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No fines or any other punishment for not wearing one? Pointless 'law'.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog