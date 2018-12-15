Policeman leaves pistol in Osaka convenience store toilet

A police officer left his loaded pistol inside the toilet of a convenience store in Osaka on Saturday, before it was retrieved later by a staff member.
The officer in his 20s used the toilet around 7:10 a.m. while on duty but left his gun behind when he came out, the police said.
A store staffer found the gun about 20 minutes later and reported to another police officer who was on duty at the nearby U.S. Consulate General.
"We will try to prevent such incidents by handling our equipment more carefully," Tsuneo Fujii, an official of the Osaka prefectural police's security division, said in a statement.© KYODO
AustPaul
Must have taken it out of the holster or the holster off the belt whilst doing his business? Either way, not a good look!
Cogito Ergo Sum
Not well armed....especially in the head .
jcapan
Second article about Osaka's finest in the past 24 hours.
that person
Whatever you say, mr. Fujii. But it's not that easy. Maybe 20 is a bit young to be a gun-carrying police officer. Decision making and sense of responsibility is not very developed yet
that person
.... oh, sorry, i just realized it says "in his 20s"
seadog538
Wonder what his Superior said to him when he got back to the station?
jcapan
Wanna watch porn?
BackpackingNepal
Typical Oska Story since the 70s.
Can be made movie like Dangan Runner or Unlucky Monkey by Sabu.
shogun36
Well.......as long as you try, I guess it's ok. No harm done. I mean what would have been the worst that would happen anyway? A curious teenager stumbling upon it and showing it off to his friends, shooting up the school yard? Never.
Let's just bow, apologize, and act as if the taxpayers money are not going to waste.
Slickdrifter
Witless incompetence. How in the world do you forget your weapon in a public restroom?
We will try to prevent such incidents by handling our equipment more carefully.
I am sorry, but this seems like a very weak statement if it was translated from Japanese.
Good on the store staffer for noticing so quickly.
Brian Wheway
ooooops! this situation could have been made a lot worse if that gun was picked up by some one less desirable, god knows what could have happened then.
gogogo
Yes in the toilet please handle your equipment more carefully.
factchecker
What is it about these Osaka cops? Is it part of their special training or something?
seadog538
Maybe it was the manner in which he was "handling his equipment" that caused him to forget the firearm.
Do the hustle
Priceless! What an idiot! Bwahahaha!
Speed
The worst that could've happened was if a little kid went into the bathroom afterward and accidentally shot him or herself.
serendipitous1
Always important to handle one's equipment safely in the bathroom. One doesn't want to go off half-cocked.
Akie
A smart phone is all a Japanese policeman needs.
kurisupisu
My local cop hangs out (not literally) in my local bank atm branch- I guess he is cold walking around....
m6bob
A gun has considerable weight when worn in a holster attached to a belt. Funny after doing his business and walking out, he did not notice the weight difference.
Akie
m6bob, he is in an euphoric mood.
smithinjapan
This is what happens when hiring for everything here is based on connections and rote memory tests. Another keystone moment. Fortunately no one was hurt and the staff member who found the gun is an honorable person.
Mocheake
He's gunning for a quick demotion.
UlsterBoy
Thank goodness some Kid didn't enter the bathroom afterwards and find it!
shogun36
I wonder if he left it there as a scavenger hunt clue? If so, the combini store employee just completely wrecked the entire game!!