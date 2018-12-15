Policeman leaves pistol in Osaka convenience store toilet

A police officer left his loaded pistol inside the toilet of a convenience store in Osaka on Saturday, before it was retrieved later by a staff member.

The officer in his 20s used the toilet around 7:10 a.m. while on duty but left his gun behind when he came out, the police said.

A store staffer found the gun about 20 minutes later and reported to another police officer who was on duty at the nearby U.S. Consulate General.

"We will try to prevent such incidents by handling our equipment more carefully," Tsuneo Fujii, an official of the Osaka prefectural police's security division, said in a statement.

