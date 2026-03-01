Popular Osaka expo mascot's goods to remain on shelves until March 2028

The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka has recently decided to extend the sales of merchandise featuring the official Myaku-Myaku mascot for two more years, given the continuing popularity of the red-blue character.

Sales of the goods were scheduled to end in March this year, but the expo association decided at a board meeting held on Monday to extend the period to the end of March 2028.

From next month, companies that did not cosponsor or participate in the global event will be allowed to use the character design and the expo's official logo for a fee.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, merchandise sales totaled 129.1 billion yen ($812 million), with 6.3 billion yen going into the association's coffer as license fees.

"Widespread use of Myaku-Myaku, which reminds us of the expo, contributes to building on its legacy," Masakazu Tokura, head of the association, told a press conference after the board meeting.

The expo, themed on ways to create a sustainable future society, was held for six months through October and drew more than 25 million visitors.

Initially, Myaku-Myaku -- a mysterious creature said to be born from the fusion of cells and water -- was seen by some as creepy, with five eyeballs scattered around a bobbly, doughnut-shaped red ring, another eye on its tail and a dripping blue body. But it gained huge popularity once the expo opened.

© KYODO