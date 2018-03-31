Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk outside Omotesando Hills in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Population projected to drop everywhere in Japan but Tokyo by 2045

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's population is expected to fall everywhere except in Tokyo by 2045 -- and even the capital's projected growth will be marginal, a government estimate shows.

The estimate, produced by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, showed the country's population is expected to stand at 106.42 million in 2045, down about 20 million from the 2015 level.

The announcement provided prefecture-by-prefecture estimates by the institute, which last April forecast Japan's population will slip below 100 million in 2053 and shrink to 88.08 million by 2065.

The latest data showed the percentage of people aged 65 or older will exceed 30 percent in all 47 prefectures, even though a recent pickup in the birthrate has slowed the pace of population decline.

Over the 30-year period, Tokyo's population is expected to increase a marginal 0.7 percent, while Akita Prefecture suffers the biggest population drop of 41.2 percent.

In 2045, Akita is also projected to be home to the highest percentage of people aged 65 or older at 50.1 percent, and the smallest percentage of children up to age 14 at 7.4 percent.

Japan's population will be further concentrated in metropolitan areas, with Tokyo home to 12.8 percent, followed by neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture at 7.8 percent, and Osaka Prefecture at 6.9 percent, according to the projections. That means more than one in every four residents of Japan would be living in those three prefectures.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I think these estimates well underestimate the actual situation in 2045.

Nevertheless, even these estimates reconfirm a stark and staggering reality for the countryside / regional Japan!

Huge implications for virtually all aspects of society and everyday life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today