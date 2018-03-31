Population projected to drop everywhere in Japan but Tokyo by 2045

Japan's population is expected to fall everywhere except in Tokyo by 2045 -- and even the capital's projected growth will be marginal, a government estimate shows.

The estimate, produced by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, showed the country's population is expected to stand at 106.42 million in 2045, down about 20 million from the 2015 level.

The announcement provided prefecture-by-prefecture estimates by the institute, which last April forecast Japan's population will slip below 100 million in 2053 and shrink to 88.08 million by 2065.

The latest data showed the percentage of people aged 65 or older will exceed 30 percent in all 47 prefectures, even though a recent pickup in the birthrate has slowed the pace of population decline.

Over the 30-year period, Tokyo's population is expected to increase a marginal 0.7 percent, while Akita Prefecture suffers the biggest population drop of 41.2 percent.

In 2045, Akita is also projected to be home to the highest percentage of people aged 65 or older at 50.1 percent, and the smallest percentage of children up to age 14 at 7.4 percent.

Japan's population will be further concentrated in metropolitan areas, with Tokyo home to 12.8 percent, followed by neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture at 7.8 percent, and Osaka Prefecture at 6.9 percent, according to the projections. That means more than one in every four residents of Japan would be living in those three prefectures.

