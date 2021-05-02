Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Damaged buildings are seen in Makinohara, Shiizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday, after strong gusts of winds hit the area late Saturday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Strong wind gusts damage 92 buildings in central Japan

SHIZUOKA

A total of 97 structures in a central Japan city were confirmed to be damaged Sunday, a day after strong gusts of wind wreaked havoc in the area, although there were no reports of serious injuries, according to local officials.

Meteorological authorities said they are investigating the possibility of tornadoes after building roofs were torn off, glass windows shattered and cars thrown on their sides in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture. City officials said three people sustained light injuries.

While some utility poles in the city tilted precariously, Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said as many as 3,200 households in the prefecture experienced a power outage after strong winds hit the area at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, residents were clearing up the glass and remnants of roof tiles that littered the area.

A woman in her 40s recalled the windows of her house rattling violently before hearing an unusual sound for about 30 seconds, saying it was "the first time I've ever experienced something like this."

"I was anxious about what would happen when the power went out soon after and everything went dark," she added.

A harrowing experience for those at home.

Welcome to global warming/climate change.

It felt like a typhoon with no rain.

