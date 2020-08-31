Post office opens in unmanned train station under regional renewal deal

Under an initiative to help revitalize regional areas, post office clerks on Monday in a city in Chiba Prefecture started selling train tickets along with handling mail and financial services from their new premises in an unmanned railway station.

The relocation of a nearby post office to Emi Station on East Japan Railway Co's Uchibo Line in the city of Kamogawa is aimed at helping maintain basic services to people living in the area. It was the first such step taken in the country under a 2018 agreement between the railway operator known as JR East and Japan Post Co.

The post office was formerly located some 70 meters away and moved into a new station building that has been constructed next to the old Emi Station, which is scheduled to be torn down in the future.

The post office clerks will handle regular station work, such as selling Suica prepaid travel cards and notifying customers of the price of tickets as well as the arrival and departure times of trains. When an accident occurs, JR East staff from a nearby station will handle the situation.

"I want to get used to the device that is used to sell limited express tickets and adjust fares," Koichi Wakatsuki, the head of the Emi Station Post Office said at a ceremony to mark the start of combined operations.

The two companies are also considering joining operations at other stations as well.

A high school girl who uses the station to commute said she can "feel safe" now that post office staff are at the station.

