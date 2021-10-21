Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People are stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Friday, after a power outage caused the ride to stop. Photo: KYODO
national

Power outage at Universal Studios Japan strands 35 roller coaster riders

OSAKA

A total of 35 people were left stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Friday afternoon after a power outage caused the ride to stop, but no injuries have been reported, according to the park's operator.

Staff rescued those stuck on the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" rollercoaster, which stopped near the highest point on its tracks, the park said.

The ride, which has a capacity of 36 persons, is known for its sharp drop from a height of around 43 meters.

A number of other attractions also stopped due to the power outage, but the rides are being restarted in turn, the park said.

According to Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc, the outage occurred at 12:45 p.m. and affected around 3,200 households primarily in the city's Konohana Ward, where USJ is located.

Power was fully restored at 1:06 p.m. The cause of the outage is still being investigated.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

