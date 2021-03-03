Power outage on train line affecting commuters in Tokyo area

Workers inspect scaffolding that collapsed at a building construction site alongside tracks near Jiyugaoka Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A power outage has caused a suspension of services on part of a train line between central Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa Prefecture, affecting commuters in the area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Tokyu Toyoko Line lost power after scaffolding at a building construction site alongside tracks collapsed near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The line's operator Tokyu Corp was proceeding with work to restore services on Wednesday morning. Operations have been suspended between Shibuya Station in Tokyo and Musashi Kosugi Station in Kawasaki.

The scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds but no injuries were reported, police and other sources said.

© KYODO