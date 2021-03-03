Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers inspect scaffolding that collapsed at a building construction site alongside tracks near Jiyugaoka Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Power outage on train line affecting commuters in Tokyo area

TOKYO

A power outage has caused a suspension of services on part of a train line between central Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa Prefecture, affecting commuters in the area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Tokyu Toyoko Line lost power after scaffolding at a building construction site alongside tracks collapsed near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The line's operator Tokyu Corp was proceeding with work to restore services on Wednesday morning. Operations have been suspended between Shibuya Station in Tokyo and Musashi Kosugi Station in Kawasaki.

The scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds but no injuries were reported, police and other sources said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Well, I'm delighted I wasn't on that train pretending my presence in the office was indispensible like my boss seems to want us to do.

I will continue to work from home until I get vaccinated, boss, thank you.

Fortunately everyone is currently working from home.

Can we be sure the scaffolding hadn’t received a COVID vaccination recently? JT have missed an opportunity for further fuelling tenuous connections here.

Could have been much worse with the scaffolding collapsing onto a train and derailing it. Those overhead train cables carry 30,000 volts.

