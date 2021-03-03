Power outage on train line affecting commuters in Tokyo area

A power outage has caused a suspension of services on part of a train line between central Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa Prefecture, affecting commuters in the area, authorities said Wednesday.
The Tokyu Toyoko Line lost power after scaffolding at a building construction site alongside tracks collapsed near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The line's operator Tokyu Corp was proceeding with work to restore services on Wednesday morning. Operations have been suspended between Shibuya Station in Tokyo and Musashi Kosugi Station in Kawasaki.
The scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds but no injuries were reported, police and other sources said.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
Well, I'm delighted I wasn't on that train pretending my presence in the office was indispensible like my boss seems to want us to do.
I will continue to work from home until I get vaccinated, boss, thank you.
Chabbawanga
Fortunately everyone is currently working from home.
harkins
Can we be sure the scaffolding hadn’t received a COVID vaccination recently? JT have missed an opportunity for further fuelling tenuous connections here.
zichi
Could have been much worse with the scaffolding collapsing onto a train and derailing it. Those overhead train cables carry 30,000 volts.