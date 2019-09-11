Power returns to parts of typhoon-hit Chiba Prefecture

Tens of thousands of households near Tokyo started receiving electricity again on Thursday as recovery efforts continued after Typhoon Faxai ravaged the metropolitan area, while about 340,000 households entered their fourth day without power in sweltering heat, a utility said.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) said power will be restored in all of Chiba and three other cities within Chiba Prefecture, although full resumption across the hardest-hit prefecture was expected to come on Friday or later.

The utility had aimed to resolve the power outage within Wednesday, but said it has found power poles and power lines were more badly damaged than it had initially expected.

Some 20,000 households continued to have no running water within the prefecture as maximum temperatures eclipsed 30 C after the typhoon passed.

Faxai made landfall near the city of Chiba early Monday, becoming one of the strongest recorded typhoons to hit the Kanto region of eastern Japan.

It disrupted major transport networks in the metropolitan area and killed at least three people, while knocking over two power line towers and a number of utility poles in Chiba Prefecture.

About 935,000 households were left without electricity at one point in wide areas including the prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, and Tokyo.

Some schools in areas affected by the power outage remain closed and East Japan Railways Co services on the Uchibo and Sotobo lines were canceled throughout Thursday.

