Power-saving reward points worth ¥2,000 to be given to households

The Japanese government said Friday it will provide power-saving points worth 2,000 yen to households if they take part in a power-saving program.

In the run-up to a House of Councillors election next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed earlier this week the government will introduce the reward points system to reduce the burden on households of rising electricity prices propelled by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters Friday that additional points will also be awarded to households in line with the amount of power actually saved. But he did not say when the program will start.

He added the government will make sure to secure enough funding for the program.

The government plans to provide the funds for power companies to award points to households participating in the power-saving efforts.

Some electricity providers have already been awarding points to such households as part of efforts to avoid electricity shortages during the summer and winter.

With soaring prices squeezing household budgets, mitigating the impact of the higher cost of living has become a major issue in the upper house election on July 10.

Critics say that awarding of the 2,000-yen-worth points is an attempt by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to gain votes in the election.

