Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Power-saving reward points worth ¥2,000 to be given to households

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday it will provide power-saving points worth 2,000 yen to households if they take part in a power-saving program.

In the run-up to a House of Councillors election next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed earlier this week the government will introduce the reward points system to reduce the burden on households of rising electricity prices propelled by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters Friday that additional points will also be awarded to households in line with the amount of power actually saved. But he did not say when the program will start.

He added the government will make sure to secure enough funding for the program.

The government plans to provide the funds for power companies to award points to households participating in the power-saving efforts.

Some electricity providers have already been awarding points to such households as part of efforts to avoid electricity shortages during the summer and winter.

With soaring prices squeezing household budgets, mitigating the impact of the higher cost of living has become a major issue in the upper house election on July 10.

Critics say that awarding of the 2,000-yen-worth points is an attempt by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to gain votes in the election.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo