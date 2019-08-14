Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The storm is packing wind gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Photo: AFP
national

Powerful storm lashes parts of Japan; snarls holiday travel

0 Comments
By Charly Triballeau
TOKYO

A powerful tropical storm lashed parts of Japan Thursday, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that prompted warnings of landslides and flooding, and sparked evacuation advisories and travel chaos at a peak holiday period.

Severe Tropical Storm Krosa -- one notch below a typhoon -- was churning slowly just off the southwestern coast of Japan, packing wind gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation advisory to around 550,000 people in the storm's path and Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said four people had sustained minor injuries with one person more seriously hurt.

The agency also said that a party of 18 people including children got stranded during a barbecue in a valley when the river rose rapidly. They have since been evacuated to higher ground and should be rescued later Thursday.

Krosa also sparked travel chaos as people returned to major cities following the Obon holiday.

More than 600 domestic flights were cancelled to and from cities in western Japan and bullet train services were either scrapped or sharply reduced.

Ferries connecting the southern Shikoku island and other parts of Japan were also cancelled as high waves lashed the coast.

Krosa weakened significantly from earlier in the week as it stalled in the Pacific Ocean but it boasts an unusually large eye, meaning it is likely to dump rain over a wide area.

It is also moving very slowly -- 20 kilometers per hour -- so the rain is expected to last for an extended period.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Here in Hyogo the weather doesn't know what to do.First cloudy,then raindrops,then sunny. Now cloud again.Confused as.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Community Support

Cocofulu and Melissa: Bilingual Baking Classes Seasoned with Friendship

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Permanent Poop Museum Now Open in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon