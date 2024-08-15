 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Powerful typhoon continues to move north toward Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A powerful typhoon is advancing toward Tokyo and other eastern areas of Japan on Friday morning, with the weather agency urging people to prepare for strong winds and heavy rainfall and public transport operators canceling many train services and flights.

At 4 a.m. Friday, Typhoon Ampil was located some 100 kilometers from Hachijo Island, south of the Japanese capital, moving north at 20 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It has an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 162 kph, the agency said.

JR Central said that, as of 5 a.m., there were no changes to its plan to suspend all Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, for the entire day. Beyond Nagoya, the company plans to run a limited number of trains to and from Shin-Osaka via Kyoto, a popular tourist spot in western Japan.

JR East, which operates shinkansen trains in eastern, northeastern and central areas, will also cancel some bullet trains on parts of the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Yamagata shinkansen lines from around 11 a.m.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they will cancel hundreds of flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, east of the capital.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo