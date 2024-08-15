Powerful typhoon continues to move north toward Tokyo

A powerful typhoon is advancing toward Tokyo and other eastern areas of Japan on Friday morning, with the weather agency urging people to prepare for strong winds and heavy rainfall and public transport operators canceling many train services and flights.

At 4 a.m. Friday, Typhoon Ampil was located some 100 kilometers from Hachijo Island, south of the Japanese capital, moving north at 20 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It has an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 162 kph, the agency said.

JR Central said that, as of 5 a.m., there were no changes to its plan to suspend all Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, for the entire day. Beyond Nagoya, the company plans to run a limited number of trains to and from Shin-Osaka via Kyoto, a popular tourist spot in western Japan.

JR East, which operates shinkansen trains in eastern, northeastern and central areas, will also cancel some bullet trains on parts of the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Yamagata shinkansen lines from around 11 a.m.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they will cancel hundreds of flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, east of the capital.

