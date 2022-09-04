Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People hold onto a roadside tree due to strong winds caused by an approaching typhoon in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Powerful typhoon may approach southwestern Japan on Tuesday

TOKYO

Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor may approach Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday, the weather agency said, while warning of high waves, strong wind gusts and mudslides.

The season's 11th typhoon was moving slowly north over the East China Sea after passing between Ishigaki and Miyako islands in Okinawa Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

An evacuation advisory was issued on Saturday for 109,500 residents of Ishigaki, Miyako and other areas in Okinawa, as wind speeds of over 72 kilometers per hour and rainfall of 64 millimeters in an hour were recorded in some areas in the prefecture.

The agency said people in eastern and western Japan should also stay alert for heavy rain and related mudslides and floods. According to a forecast for the 24 hours through Monday noon, 180 mm of rain is expected in Okinawa and southern Kyushu and the Amami Islands region, 150 mm in Shikoku and 120 mm in the north of Kyushu.

As of noon, Hinnamnor was located around 190 km north-northwest of Miyako Island. It was packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour and moving north at about 15 kph, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
