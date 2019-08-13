Powerful typhoon on course to hit western Japan

Powerful typhoon Krosa is nearing Japan and is set to make landfall in western Japan, the weather agency said Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the season's 10th typhoon was in the Pacific around 500 kilometers from Japan's southwestern island of Tanegashima as of midday Tuesday, and is expected to travel through western regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The agency warned of potential mudslides, floods and rising rivers in western and eastern areas as the typhoon is expected to bring torrential rains from later Tuesday.

The approach of the typhoon will coincide with a rush of holidaymakers returning from summer holidays.

Disaster management minister Junzo Yamamoto told officials of relevant ministries and agencies to work closely with local governments in preparation for heavy rains.

The typhoon with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at its center was packing winds of up to 162 kph as of Tuesday noon, according to the agency.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Wednesday, 300 millimeters of rain are forecast in the Tokai region in central Japan and 200 mm in the western region of Kinki.

West Japan Railway Co said it may fully suspend shinkansen bullet train runs throughout Thursday depending on the typhoon.

