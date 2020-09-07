Typhoon leaves 4 missing, injures more than 50 in Japan

The scene of a mudslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki Prefecture after Typhoon Haisen slammed southwestern Japan on Monday morning. Four people went missing after the mudslide struck the office of a construction firm.

A powerful typhoon left four people missing and more than 50 injured on Monday as it battered Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu, causing massive blackouts and disrupting transportation.

A woman in her 60s and her son in his 30s as well as two Vietnamese male interns were reported missing and a man in his 70s broke his ribs after a mudslide struck a construction firm office, which was also used as a residence, in the village of Shiiba, Miyazaki Prefecture, local authorities said. The man, who runs the construction company, is the husband of the missing woman.

Rainfall of over 400 millimeters was recorded in the village on Sunday, according to the weather agency.

Fifty-two people were injured in Kyushu and elsewhere due to the typhoon, a Kyodo News tally as of noon showed.

Around 475,000 houses mainly in Kagoshima and Nagasaki prefectures experienced temporary blackouts, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Even as Typhoon Haishen headed for the Korean Peninsula, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of torrential rains, strong winds and tidal surges in some areas, urging people across a wide area to remain vigilant.

Kyushu Railway Co has canceled its shinkansen and other train services for Monday but is planning to restart them Tuesday from areas where it has been confirmed they can operate safely, with delays to the first departures of the day.

West Japan Railway Co also halted its Sanyo Shinkansen (bullet train) services between Hiroshima and Hakata, while a number of flights were canceled. Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended as well due to heavy rains, according to Central Japan Railway Co.

A man in his 40s fractured his skull when he fell from the roof of a garage in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, while four people suffered slight injuries at an evacuation center in Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, after a window shattered, according to local authorities.

Many spent the night at evacuation shelters and hotels across Kyushu and the southern Japan islands of Okinawa Prefecture as they waited for the typhoon to pass.

"I had to hurry because I was told that (this evacuation center) would only accept 10 more people," said Kazuko Hamada, 67, who had stayed at the shelter set up at a building near JR Kumamoto Station. She initially went to another evacuation facility but was turned away because it was full.

"I hope my house is all right," she added as she prepared to head home.

A 46-year-old businessman who stayed at a hotel in the city of Fukuoka said, "Nobody will be in the office so I stayed at a hotel to respond to emergencies. It seems like there wasn't severe damage, so I'm relieved."

The weather agency said that the strongest gusts on record were observed at more than 30 locations as the typhoon passed. In Nomozaki district of Nagasaki city, gusts of up to a record 213.84 kilometers per hour were recorded in the early hours of Monday.

On Fukue island in the prefecture, rainfall of up to 88 mm per hour was recorded.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Tuesday, rainfall of up to 300 mm was forecast in the Tokai region of central Japan, 250 mm in the island of Shikoku, and 200 mm in northern Kyushu and the Kanto-Koshin region covering Tokyo.

As of noon Monday, the typhoon was moving north at a speed of about 50 km per hour off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. It had an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 180 km per hour.

Its strength was slightly downgraded at 6 a.m. from "extremely powerful" to "powerful."

