Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Predawn fire leaves 2 dead, 1 missing in Sendai

0 Comments
SENDAI

Two people were found dead and one man remains unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a house early Wednesday in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, police and firefighters said.

A woman and two small girls who were injured have been transported to a hospital and remain conscious, local authorities said. Further details about the two people who died, including their genders, were not immediately known.

An area resident reported the fire at around 2:10 a.m. and it was extinguished about two hours later.

Police believe that six people lived in the two-story house in Sendai's Aoba Ward.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Vegan Store

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

Five Festive Date Ideas for the Jolly Japanese Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Advanced Japanese Words for Giving

GaijinPot Blog