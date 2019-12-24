Predawn fire leaves 2 dead, 1 missing in Sendai

Two people were found dead and one man remains unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a house early Wednesday in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, police and firefighters said.

A woman and two small girls who were injured have been transported to a hospital and remain conscious, local authorities said. Further details about the two people who died, including their genders, were not immediately known.

An area resident reported the fire at around 2:10 a.m. and it was extinguished about two hours later.

Police believe that six people lived in the two-story house in Sendai's Aoba Ward.

