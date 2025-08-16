Pricier tickets for fireworks, theme parks test summer holidaymakers

The scorching summer heat may be forcing some holiday goers to rethink their vacation plans, but leisure businesses have shown no hesitation in raising ticket prices for those seeking assurance of quality time.

About 80 percent of the 106 fireworks festivals surveyed in Japan offer paid seats this year, with the average "premium" ticket fee, which promises nice viewing and seating along with other luxury features, jumping 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 36,193 yen per seat, with some over 50,000 yen, according to research firm Teikoku Databank.

That compares with the average 5,227 yen for a regular reserved seat, up 1.8 percent from a year ago, meaning that premium seating costs about seven times more than regular seating, the biggest difference since 2019 when comparable data became available.

The highest-priced ticket in the survey was 120,000 yen for a table of four, or 30,000 yen per person for about an hour-long event.

The increases reflect the broader trend of inflation in Japan, partly because more organizers are passing on running costs, such as those for pricier fireworks and the hiring of security staff.

The trend can also indicate how people choose to spend money. Some surveys point to spending patterns more "polarized," with people willing to pay more for leisure activities or experiences while remaining frugal when buying daily necessities.

Leisure facilities are also hiking ticket prices, adopting dynamic-pricing, a strategy in which prices fluctuate according to demand. In a high season, for instance, prices may go up to maximize profits.

Entry tickets for amusement and theme parks, zoos and aquariums in Japan rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier to an average 1,695 yen. On average, unlimited passes to amusement and theme parks marked the biggest increase of 5.4 percent over the year to 4,846 yen, according to a separate survey by Teikoku Databank.

Among one-day passes, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka sells the priciest at 11,900 yen.

Rising ticket fees can still risk scaring some potential visitors away when wage growth is canceled out by inflation.

The operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, one of the most popular entertainment facilities, has said it is considering a review of ticket prices. At present, one-day ticket prices fluctuate depending on the day and season, ranging from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen per adult.

