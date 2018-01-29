Prince Akishino plans to visit Hawaii, daughter Mako to go to Brazil

Japan's Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko are planning to visit Hawaii in early June, while their eldest daughter Princess Mako will likely travel to Brazil in July, an official of the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The agency is currently making arrangements for the couple's weeklong trip to Hawaii and their daughter's likely last trip overseas before she leaves the imperial family upon her planned marriage to a commoner in the fall. Both trips will mark anniversary years of the arrivals by first Japanese immigrants, the official said.

The prince -- the younger son of Emperor Akihito -- and the princess may attend an event on Oahu Island on June 6 to be organized by the Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad, a Yokohama-based group for people of Japanese descent, and a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigrants to Hawaii on June 7.

Princess Mako is also scheduled to join a ceremony commemorating the 110th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Brazil.

The prince and princess have attended the association's annual conventions held in Japan and interacted with people of Japanese descent during their trips to Chile last year and to Brazil in 2015.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have placed great importance on exchanges with people of Japanese descent living overseas and their activities have already been taken over by Crown Prince Naruhito and Prince Akishino.

In accordance with the Imperial House Law, Princess Mako is set to renounce her status as an imperial family member after marrying her fiance Kei Komuro in November.

