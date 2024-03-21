Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, poses for the media on the grounds of Gakushuin University as she attends her graduation ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Richard A Brooks/Pool via AP
national

Princess Aiko graduates from Gakushuin University

TOKYO

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Wednesday graduated from Gakushuin University where she studied Japanese literature, describing her days with her schoolmates as "unforgettable."

From April, she will work at the Japanese Red Cross Society's headquarters in Tokyo.

"I had a fruitful four years at the university. I am grateful for being able to meet wonderful professors and friends," she told reporters as she headed to the graduation ceremony.

The princess, who entered Gakushuin University in April 2020, spent most of her first three years as a college student taking online courses due to the coronavirus pandemic. She began attending the university in person in April 2023.

Recalling the days when she started attending classes after a long period of online learning, she said in a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency that she realized how precious ordinary school activities such as studying with classmates and working on research projects at a library are.

"As I look back on the four years of my college life, every day was rich and full of learning," she wrote.

She wrote her graduation thesis on Japanese poems penned by an imperial princess of the 12th century, she said.

Referring to her new life as a Red Cross employee starting next month, she said "I would like to make my contribution to society by fulfilling both my official duties and (Red Cross) work."

