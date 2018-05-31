Princess Aiko to attend summer school in Eton College

Princess Aiko poses for a photograph at Togu Palace in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken last Nov 23.

Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, will study at Eton College on the outskirts of London from late July to early August, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The 16-year-old princess, currently a second-year student at Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School in Tokyo, will join a three-week summer school program at the private school to study English and British culture. It will be her first overseas stay on her own.

Prince William and Prince Harry graduated from Eton. The Japanese princess will stay in dormitories with other students.

She has a strong interest in foreign countries, the sources said. Her parents have supported her decision, wishing their daughter to broaden her view. Both the crown prince and princess studied abroad, including at the University of Oxford in Britain.

Among other Japanese imperial family members attending British universities, Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, studied at the University of Edinburgh, while her sister Princess Kako is currently studying at the University of Leeds. The two are granddaughters of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

