Princess Aiko to visit Laos from Nov 17 on 1st official trip abroad

Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will travel to Laos on Nov 17 on her first official overseas visit, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

During the trip through Nov 22, the 23-year-old princess will meet Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and attend events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and Laos.

She will fly from Tokyo's Haneda airport and arrive in Vientiane on Nov. 17 via Thailand, according to the agency.

The itinerary of her trip also includes a banquet to be hosted by Vice President Pany Yathotou, visits to a national museum and temple in the ancient capital of Luang Prabang, as well as visits to facilities with Japanese ties, to further enhance friendship and goodwill between the two Asian countries.

Princess Aiko's past overseas visits include an informal trip to the Netherlands with her parents in 2006 and to Britain in 2018 when she took a summer course at Eton College in Windsor near London as a high school student.

