Princess Aiko to work at Japanese Red Cross Society from April

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is set to work at the Japanese Red Cross Society from April after graduating from university, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

While planning to continue engaging in her official duties as an imperial member, the 22-year-old princess has been hoping to be employed by the society, which she said she has "always had an interest in."

The society has close ties with the imperial family, with empresses serving as honorary presidents.

"I am happy to become engaged in works of the Japanese Red Cross Society," the princess said in a statement released by the agency, adding, "At the same time, I feel determined."

"By working hard with the awareness that I have become a member of society, I hope to be of help to the people and society even a little," she also said.

The princess will work as a contract employee and commute to its headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the agency said. Details of her envisioned work is undecided.

Her parents have expressed hope their daughter will continue to work hard and grow as a member of society, according to the agency.

Princess Aiko is currently a fourth-year student at the Department of Japanese Language and Literature at Gakushuin University's Faculty of Letters.

She submitted in December a graduation thesis themed on Waka poems, Japan's classic form of poetry, during the medieval era.

In October, the princess visited the Japanese Red Cross Society with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to observe an exhibition on the society's relief activities following the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake that rocked Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

The princess accompanied her parents as she wanted to deepen her understanding of the organization, the agency said.

The society said in a statement that it wants "to thoroughly make preparations so that (the princess) can work at ease."

