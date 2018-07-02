Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Ayako, Moriya express delight at their engagement

TOKYO

Princess Ayako, the youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin Prince Takamado, and Kei Moriya expressed delight at their upcoming engagement as they made their first public appearance together on Monday.

"I am very happy," Princess Ayako, 27, said at a televised news conference in Tokyo following an official announcement of their engagement earlier in the day. She said she was attracted to Moriya for being a "kind, intelligent and decisive" man.

Moriya, a 32-year-old employee at major shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K., said that Princess Ayako is a "bright and positive person" who is friendly to anyone she interacts with.

The couple is expected to formally get engaged in a traditional court ceremony on Aug. 12 before their wedding Oct. 29 at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine.

The two first met last December as Princess Hisako, the wife of Prince Takamado, introduced Moriya to her daughter, hoping to interest Princess Ayako in international welfare activities by meeting Moriya, who is a board member of a nonprofit organization supporting children in developing countries.

Princess Hisako has known Moriya's father for 40 years since both were university students in Britain. Moriya's deceased mother was a senior director of the organization, Kokkyo naki Kodomotachi (Children without Borders), and Princess Hisako attended many of its events.

Princess Ayako graduated from Josai International University in Chiba Prefecture and earned a master's degree there in 2016. She is currently working as a research fellow at the university's Faculty of Social Work Studies.

Moriya has a rich international background, having gone to kindergarten in Paris, and attended schools in Switzerland and Britain before graduating from Keio University. His hobbies include marathon and iron man races.

















