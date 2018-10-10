Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Ayako and her fiance Kei Moriya attend a news conference to announce their engagement at the Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo on July 2. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Princess Ayako to receive ¥107 mil after marriage to commoner

2 Comments
TOKYO

Princess Ayako, the youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin, will receive 106,750,000 yen from the state after her marriage to commoner Kei Moriya later this month, a government council decided Thursday.

Based on the law on imperial household finance, the lump sum payment will be provided to maintain her dignity even after she loses her royal status following her nuptial on Oct 29. The amount equaled the upper limit stipulated in the law.

The payment was unanimously approved at a closed-door meeting of the Imperial House Economy Council, which consists of eight members including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the presidents of the two chambers of the Diet and the head of the Imperial Household Agency.

The amount is set depending on the status of an imperial family member and the money is exempted from income tax.

Noriko Senge, an older sister of Princess Ayako, received the same amount when she tied the knot with Kunimaro Senge, a senior priest of Izumo Taisha, a Shinto shrine in Shimane Prefecture, in 2014.

Sayako Kuroda, the daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, was given around 150 million yen when she married Tokyo metropolitan government employee Yoshiki Kuroda in 2005.

Princess Ayako, 28, the third daughter of late Prince Takamado and Princess Hisako, is set to marry Moriya, a 32-year-old employee at shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K.

the lump sum payment will be provided to maintain her dignity even after she loses her royal status

"Maintain her dignity" ?

I guess all of us commoners, who don't even get that much after years of labor, must really be the worst of the worst.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

At 53, I've "maintained my dignity" by never receiving a yen of public money.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

