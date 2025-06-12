 Japan Today
Japan's Princess Kako arrives at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Eraldo Peres
national

Princess Kako addresses Brazil's Congress, meets with Lula in presidential palace

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
BRASILIA

Japan’s Princess Kako of Akishino, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, was welcomed on Wednesday by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a private ceremony on the latest leg of her 11-day tour of the South American nation.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko also addressed Congress and thanked Brazilians for hosting Japanese immigrants for more than a century. Her trip, which started on June 5, marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The efforts of the Japanese who came, and the Brazilians who went to Japan, are deepening our bilateral relationship of friendship," Kako told Brazilian lawmakers. “I hope that the relationship between the two countries is a long lasting one.”

Congress speaker Hugo Motta told the princess he hopes Brazil’s ethanol “can help Japan reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.”

Brazil has the largest population of people of Japanese descent in the world, estimated at about 2.7 million. About half of those live in Sao Paulo state, official figures show, where the princess last week received the state's highest honor from Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas.

Emperor Naruhito has no male children, which makes his brother Akishino, Princess Kako’s father, the first successor in line. Japan’s tradition does not allow women to take the throne.

Princess Kako will arrive in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, where she will visit the Christ the Redeemer statue and a museum of Japanese immigration. The last part of her trip will take place in the city of Foz do Iguacu, where the world famous Iguacu falls are located.

She’s such an exceptional representative of the nation.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

My favorite royal by far.. Exceedingly good!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan’s tradition does not allow women to take the throne.

Traditions are thrown like rice water. Japan’s tradition allowed the emperor to perform rice-planting ceremonies personally, but no longer so, which is a real shame—there’s nothing quite like seeing royalty ankle-deep in mud to remind us that even divine descendants are subject to agricultural inconveniences.

And let’s not forget the era when emperors were considered literal deities. That little policy shift after World War II must have come as quite the shock—imagine being told one day, "Actually, Your Majesty, you're not a god. We checked. Sorry about that. Moushi wake nei.”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

