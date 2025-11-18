Princess Kako tests positive for COVID-19

Japan's Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
The 30-year-old princess developed a fever of around 38 C on Tuesday morning and was diagnosed after undergoing testing. She will miss scheduled events through Friday.
According to the agency, the princess had a sore throat on Sunday but tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday. She was confirmed infected in a retest on Tuesday.
Princess Kako's parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, have not shown any symptoms, the agency said.
The princess had attended a national youth speech contest in the capital's Shibuya Ward on Sunday.© KYODO
