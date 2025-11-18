 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako Image: AP file
national

Princess Kako tests positive for COVID-19

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old princess developed a fever of around 38 C on Tuesday morning and was diagnosed after undergoing testing. She will miss scheduled events through Friday.

According to the agency, the princess had a sore throat on Sunday but tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday. She was confirmed infected in a retest on Tuesday.

Princess Kako's parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, have not shown any symptoms, the agency said.

The princess had attended a national youth speech contest in the capital's Shibuya Ward on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The poor lady. I hope she is up to date with all her vaccinations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel