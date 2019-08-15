Princess Kako to visit Europe in Sept in 1st official overseas trip

Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will visit Austria and Hungary from Sept 15 in her first official overseas trip, to mark the 150th anniversary of Japan's diplomatic ties with the two countries, the government said Thursday.

The 24-year-old younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, the emperor's younger brother, will deliver speeches at receptions and make courtesy visits to the presidents of the two countries during her 11-day trip, according to the itinerary approved by the cabinet.

She will depart on Sept 15 from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a commercial flight to the Austrian capital of Vienna via Germany, and fly to the Hungarian capital of Budapest on Sept 19.

The princess will then return to Japan via Germany on a commercial flight on Sept 25.

Princess Kako graduated this spring from the International Christian University in Tokyo where she majored in psychology. She also studied at Leeds University in Britain for nine months from September 2017.

Her parents visited Austria and Hungary in 2009.

