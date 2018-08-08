Princess Mako's parents told boyfriend, mother to solve financial issue: source

Princess Mako and her fiancee Kei Komuro smile during a press conference to announce their engagement in Tokyo last September.

The parents of Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, demanded her boyfriend Kei Komuro and his mother solve a financial problem before the imperial agency postponed in February ceremonies for their formal engagement and marriage, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko told the Komuros from late last year to early this year that a ceremony for their official engagement, which had been scheduled in March, could not be held without resolving his family's financial trouble, reported by weekly magazines.

Last September, the couple, both 26 years old, announced their engagement after receiving the emperor's blessing. But the Imperial Household Agency announced in February the postponement, citing a "lack of preparation."

The abrupt postponement followed weekly magazine reports of a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance over her son's educational expenses, which were shouldered by the mother's former partner.

The princess' family was not notified beforehand of what was reported as a "debt problem," the source said.

The Komuro family has told the princess' parents that they did not regard the money as a "debt" and are seeking to hold talks with the mother's former fiance, according to the source.

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko have also asked the Komuros to explain the matter publicly but so far no action has been taken, the source added.

The parents have also asked Komuro to present a future life plan, including career building beyond his current job as a paralegal at a Tokyo law firm, as a condition for the formal engagement and marriage with Princess Mako, the source said.

Following the request, conveyed between late 2017 and early this year, Komuro decided to attend law school for three years at Fordham University in New York with the aim of passing the U.S. state's bar examination, the source said.

Komuro, who arrived in New York on Wednesday, intends to return to the Tokyo law firm where he has been employed since 2016 to work in the area of corporate legal affairs, the source said.

A series of court rituals, including the betrothal ceremony of "Nosai no Gi" that precedes the official wedding -- which was originally planned for November -- were postponed until 2020.

Despite the postponement of their nuptial, Princess Mako and Komuro are staying in close contact with each other and their intention to marry is unchanged, according to the source.

