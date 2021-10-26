Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Princess Mako to only give written answers at marriage press conference

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro will only give opening remarks, and distribute written answers to five questions submitted in advance by media, at a press conference Tuesday following the registration of their marriage, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The decision comes as the princess, who has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received, said she "feels a strong sense of anxiety" just imagining having to answer questions verbally, according to the agency.

The princess, who will become Mako Komuro under a family registry with Komuro, was shocked to learn some of the questions included false information being presented as truth, the agency said.

The marriage of the couple, both 30, has come under intense public scrutiny as Komuro has apparently failed to convince a section of the Japanese population how his family would resolve a dispute over 4 million yen, which includes money spent on his education.

She has a strong desire to speak frankly about her feelings on the occasion of the marriage, the agency said.

The couple will leave the venue after distributing their prepared responses to the media's questions, it said.

The Imperial Household Agency asked media organizations belonging to their press club, as well as the Japan Magazine Publishers Association and foreign media, to submit questions in advance for the press conference, whose format was agreed on after consultation with her doctor.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog