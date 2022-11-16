Princess Nobuko diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Princess Nobuko, widow of Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and is scheduled to undergo surgery this weekend, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
The 67-year-old princess will be admitted to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the operation to be performed on Saturday, according to the agency.
The princess underwent a MRI and biopsy when she was hospitalized at the hospital on Nov 4 for a follow-up examination of a lumbar vertebrae fractured in 2019, the agency said.
She was diagnosed with cancer of the right breast last Friday, but has no noticeable symptoms, it added.
The princess is a granddaughter of the late Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida and former Prime Minister Taro Aso's younger sister. Her late husband Prince Tomohito of Mikasa was a cousin of former Emperor Akihito.© KYODO
JeffLee
Good thing that it's in the early stage. Regular screenings can make the difference for middle aged and elderly women.
wallace
Being a cancer survivor good luck to her going forward.