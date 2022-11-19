Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Nobuko undergoes successful breast cancer surgery

TOKYO

Princess Nobuko, widow of Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, underwent a successful breast cancer surgery Saturday at the Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 67-year-old princess was diagnosed with early-stage cancer of the right breast on Nov. 11 after she was hospitalized for a follow-up examination of lumbar vertebrae fractured in 2019.

Doctors extracted the tumor and will administer radiotherapy, the agency said.

During surgery, the princess was diagnosed with stage zero cancer, and no metastasis was found, according to the agency.

The agency said she is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital in seven to 10 days.

The princess is a granddaughter of the late Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida and former Prime Minister Taro Aso's younger sister. Her late husband, Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, was a cousin of former Emperor Akihito.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

