 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Pritzker prize-winning Japan architect Fumihiko Maki dies at 95

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fumihiko Maki, the renowned Japanese architect who won the Pritzker Prize, dubbed the Nobel prize of architecture, died at home in Tokyo, his office said Tuesday. He was 95.

Maki, who died of natural causes last Thursday, was known for his modernist style, with his major works including the 4 World Trade Center, one of the skyscrapers built in New York on the site of the former World Trade Center that was destroyed by terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Tokyo native received numerous awards at home and abroad, including the 1993 Pritzker Prize. He was recognized by the Japanese government as a Person of Cultural Merit in 2013.

He studied at the University of Tokyo and Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and his 1960 debut work the Toyoda Auditorium of Nagoya University won an Architectural Institute of Japan prize.

Among his other works are the Spiral cultural complex in Tokyo's Aoyama area, the vast Makuhari Messe convention center just outside the capital in Chiba Prefecture and the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog