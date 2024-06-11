Pritzker prize-winning Japan architect Fumihiko Maki dies at 95

Fumihiko Maki, the renowned Japanese architect who won the Pritzker Prize, dubbed the Nobel prize of architecture, died at home in Tokyo, his office said Tuesday. He was 95.

Maki, who died of natural causes last Thursday, was known for his modernist style, with his major works including the 4 World Trade Center, one of the skyscrapers built in New York on the site of the former World Trade Center that was destroyed by terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Tokyo native received numerous awards at home and abroad, including the 1993 Pritzker Prize. He was recognized by the Japanese government as a Person of Cultural Merit in 2013.

He studied at the University of Tokyo and Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and his 1960 debut work the Toyoda Auditorium of Nagoya University won an Architectural Institute of Japan prize.

Among his other works are the Spiral cultural complex in Tokyo's Aoyama area, the vast Makuhari Messe convention center just outside the capital in Chiba Prefecture and the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto.

