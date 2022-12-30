Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese architect Arata Isozaki produced category-defying works that blended different cultural influences Photo: AFP/File
national

Pritzker-winning Japanese architect Isozaki dies at 91

0 Comments
TOKYO

Pritzker-winning Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, known for his avant-garde style and category-defying works, has died at the age of 91, his office said Friday.

Isozaki died of old age at his home in Okinawa on Wednesday, with the funeral to be attended only by his close family, the office said in a statement emailed to AFP.

Isozaki was seen as a post-modern giant who combined influences from Asian and Western culture and history in his designs, at a time when U.S. and European styles dominated global architecture.

A protege of the legendary Kenzo Tange, the first Japanese architect to win the Pritzker Prize, Isozaki's best-known works include the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, as well as the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, which was designed for the 1992 Summer Olympics.

He was also behind the Team Disney Building, the administrative headquarters for the Walt Disney Company in Florida, among other iconic structures.

Born in Oita, southwestern Japan, in 1931, Isozaki was also an influential author and social critic.

He was 14 when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, and the postwar ruins of Japan stayed with him.

"I grew up near ground zero. It was in complete ruins, and there was no architecture, no buildings and not even a city," he said. "So, my first experience of architecture was the void of architecture, and I began to consider how people might rebuild their homes and cities."

In awarding him the 2019 award, the Pritzker committee praised the blend of influences seen in his work.

"Isozaki was one of the first Japanese architects to build outside of Japan during a time when Western civilizations traditionally influenced the East," said Tom Pritzker, chairman of Hyatt Foundation, the award's sponsor.

Isozaki's work "was distinctively influenced by his global citizenry — truly international," he added.

The jury described his architecture as work that "never merely replicated the status quo".

"His search for meaningful architecture was reflected in his buildings that, to this day, defy stylistic categorizations."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo