Pro-Pyongyang body to pay for damages on N Korean crewmen's behalf

A pro-Pyongyang organization plans to pay damages for property lost from a remote fishing hut on behalf of arrested North Korean crewmen, an informed source said.

The General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon, will pay the money to the owner of the hut on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, as it wants three North Koreans arrested on suspicion of stealing a power generator and seven other crewmen to return home as soon as possible, the source said.

A lawyer representing the crewmen made the offer Thursday to the owner, a local fishery cooperative, the source said. The cooperative will discuss the matter as soon as Monday and is likely to accept the offer.

An official at the Chongryon office in Hokkaido said it had no comment at this stage.

Electronic appliances, a motorbike and other equipment were taken from the fishing hut on the island off the town of Matsumae. The cooperative estimates the loss at 7.9 million yen.

The 10 North Korean crewmen were aboard a wooden boat that was found drifting in waters near the island in late November. The crewmen told the Japan Coast Guard that they temporarily took shelter on the islet due to bad weather.

The three were arrested this month while the Immigration Bureau took six other crew members in custody and one was hospitalized after complaining of ill health.

According to investigators, one crew member said during questioning before the arrests that crewmen had taken home appliances from the island.

There has been a series of cases in which boats apparently from North Korea have washed ashore in northern Japan, including some with bodies.

© KYODO