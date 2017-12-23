Pro-Pyongyang body to pay for damages on N Korean crewmen's behalf

A pro-Pyongyang organization plans to pay damages for property lost from a remote fishing hut on behalf of arrested North Korean crewmen, an informed source said.
The General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon, will pay the money to the owner of the hut on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, as it wants three North Koreans arrested on suspicion of stealing a power generator and seven other crewmen to return home as soon as possible, the source said.
A lawyer representing the crewmen made the offer Thursday to the owner, a local fishery cooperative, the source said. The cooperative will discuss the matter as soon as Monday and is likely to accept the offer.
An official at the Chongryon office in Hokkaido said it had no comment at this stage.
Electronic appliances, a motorbike and other equipment were taken from the fishing hut on the island off the town of Matsumae. The cooperative estimates the loss at 7.9 million yen.
The 10 North Korean crewmen were aboard a wooden boat that was found drifting in waters near the island in late November. The crewmen told the Japan Coast Guard that they temporarily took shelter on the islet due to bad weather.
The three were arrested this month while the Immigration Bureau took six other crew members in custody and one was hospitalized after complaining of ill health.
According to investigators, one crew member said during questioning before the arrests that crewmen had taken home appliances from the island.
There has been a series of cases in which boats apparently from North Korea have washed ashore in northern Japan, including some with bodies.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
bones
Wow, this is interesting.
they have the resources to make payments on behalf of NK fishermen!!
should anyone be worried?
buffalo
Is this helping these fisherman?
Mizuame
About 25% of the 600,000 Korean residents in Japan belong to Chongryon. Most of these people are gainfully employed in the buoyant Japanese economy. In the past Chongryon money has been spent on buying Japanese technological and industrial products that are needed in North Korea. With the current trade bans, presumably Chongryon is flush with funds.
Sounds like responsible behavior to me.
MarkX
According to my friend, he himself a Korean, many of the pachinko parlors are owned by North Koreans, so they should have no trouble raising money to pay for the damages caused by the fishermen. As stated above, they were up until recently sending large amounts of remittances to North Korea until the government really cracked down on that practice.
OssanAmerica
Being that North Korea and Japan has no formal relations and therefore no consular office, it makes sense that the Chongryon would fill this role. This is a benefit of their existence. The downside of course is that they are probably spy network nests as well.
smithinjapan
It's a a nice enough gesture. I don't see why anyone would find fault with it, though people will.
bones: "they have the resources to make payments on behalf of NK fishermen!!"
Ummm... a rice cooker and a few other things? I should think so. Pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans often send money back to NK, which is why they whole cap on how much you can send overseas in one wire transfer started about 16 years ago. A lot of pachinko parlors are supposedly run by said residents, too. Obviously not all Korean residents here, but organizations are pretty well funded. They are also often the brunt of unfair racism and systematic abuse, and so here are trying to hold out an olive branch. DOesn't justify what the NK crew did, but it SHOULD be taken as a step towards making amends.
smithinjapan
OssanAmerica: "The downside of course is that they are probably spy network nests as well."
I'd say the downside is such paranoia.
Tokyo-Engr
Good gesture for them to do this.
@Smith - I would agree there is some paranoia but on the other hand it is undeniable there are also spy networks in Japan, maybe not to the extent as to what people might want to believe but they exist.
Hillclimber
Your lust for being politically correct involves being ignorant to facts? Say it isn't so...
CaptDingleheimer
What is the deal with these people? If they love the Kim regime so much, what the hell are they doing in Japan?