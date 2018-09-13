Probe into foreigners' health insurance abuse stirs controversy

A government probe into alleged abuse of Japan's public health insurance system by foreign residents has sparked controversy, with critics claiming the investigation encourages prejudice against non-Japanese.
In January, the health and justice ministries began looking into alleged cases involving foreigners who fraudulently obtained residential status in order to join Japan's public insurance system as a way to avoid paying costly medical fees. The move followed concerns raised by medical workers that abuse of the system could undermine the whole public insurance scheme.
But in the time since the probe was launched, no confirmed cases linked to fraudulently-obtained residential status have been found, prompting calls for the investigation to be terminated.
"Conducting the probe itself gives the impression that there are many foreigners abusing the system," said Ippei Torii, head of the nonprofit Solidarity Network with Migrants in Japan.
"If the probe leads to foreign residents refraining from visiting hospitals, it will go against the spirit of the public health insurance system to offer medical services that are easily available to all residents," he said.
In the survey, municipal governments investigate whether foreigners who applied for expensive medical treatment soon after they joined the national health insurance program are engaged in activities compatible with their residential status.
Public health insurance coverage in Japan requires a policyholder to shoulder, in principle, 30 percent of the cost incurred at medical institutions, with the remaining amount covered by the policy, in exchange for paying monthly premiums.
If the legitimacy of a foreigner's status is in doubt, the Immigration Bureau will launch a further probe. Foreign nationals could be deprived of their residential status if they are found to have obtained it fraudulently.
A health ministry official defended the probe, saying, "A reality check is necessary for a cool-headed debate, not as a way to emotionally blame foreigners."
According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, cases of illegitimate resident status include foreigners obtaining student visas but not going to school.
As of July 10, five people had been investigated by the Immigration Bureau, of whom two were cleared of any wrongdoing while three are still being probed.
In Japan, all residents including foreigners must enroll in a health insurance plan provided by their employers, which also covers their dependents, or enroll in the national health insurance scheme at their local municipal offices. As of April 2016, about 950,000 foreigners were enrolled in the public insurance system.
By taking advantage of the public health insurance program, which puts a cap on the monthly burden patients pay, many policyholders can bring down the cost of expensive medical treatment.
In March last year, the health ministry investigated costly medical bills incurred by foreign nationals. In the year through October 2016, 19 foreign residents received expensive medical treatment, including prescriptions for hepatitis C medication, within six months of joining the national health insurance scheme.
Of the 19, the investigation found that in only two cases was there a possibility that the system had been abused.
Japan had about 2.56 million foreign residents at the end of 2017 and the figure is expected to increase further as the government is planning to rely more on foreign laborers to compensate for the country's shortage of manpower.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
smithinjapan
If no one's been found, not only is it abusive, it is a serious waste of money. How about looking into insurance companies ripping people off instead?
Bintaro
Damn foreigners, am I right ?
I'm wondering 1) how this probe could even be started ? 2) is there the same kind of probe concerning japanese citizens ? 3) how much did it cost ? 4) how much longer will the government waste our taxes ?
savethegaijin
So like a 0.0002% fraud rate. Essentially nothing. I wonder how much the probe cost...
puregaijin
If the probe returned with zero results, what was the driver for it? Maybe one suspicious case that eventually turned out to be a false alarm? Not funny.
Probe wasted taxpayers’ money, that foreigners pay a bit too, no?If the resident status has been acquired fraudulently, then that’s another probe altogether. Residents then using the insurance system for saving treatment cost is not abuse but a loophole. Go figure.
kurisupisu
‘But in the time since the probe was launched, no confirmed cases linked to fraudulently-obtained residential status have been found, prompting calls for the investigation to be terminated.’
the number of cases warrants absolutely no action!
Whoever ordered that tax-payers money be wasted like this should have their employment terminated.....
Disillusioned
Japan is definitely one of, if not the most culturally prejudiced and racist countries in the world. Even the above statement implies the 'us and them' mentality of Japanese culture. However, this is only when it suits them. Perhaps every foreigner should win a grand slam tennis tournament. I can tell you for a fact there are literally millions of Japanese exploiting the Japanese health system.
wanderlust
Next, they should do a probe into abuse of the Japanese pension system by Japanese. How many claims are made for relatives dead 20 or 30 years ago? That would surely be in the 1,000s.
kohakuebisu
Who made the allegations? Twitter? 2ch? Someone with a large black van?
oyatoi
The system itself is riddled with distortions and inequity and badly in need of an overhaul. The working poor, which includes many who are forced to farm their services out to multiple employers, pay more for their health insurance or simply go without. Meanwhile, full-timers, with their twice-annual bonuses that add another 5-6 month’s salary, who can afford to and should be paying more if equity was an important principle, enjoy company subsidized health care. Same thing with education, where the ‘better’ schools and the wealthier students who go to them, are subsidized by the state, while children from poorer families, those least able to avail themselves of the obligatory private tutoring that ensures access to those ‘better’ schools, are shafted again.
Cricky
But in the time since the probe was launched, no confirmed cases linked to fraudulently-obtained residential status have been found, prompting calls for the investigation to be terminated.
ha, well that was money well spent
the meetings to make an agenda for the next meeting to discuss the composition of the following meeting. The realisation that there was nothing to investigate but continued on anyway and apparently still do. The boss wants results because he knows!,,,, facts be damned. Damn cheating forengers. We can't rip them off if the are....oh hang on.