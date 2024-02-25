Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nightly projection mapping displays begin on one of the two towers that host the headquarters of the Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Projection mapping at Tokyo gov't HQ recognized as world's biggest

TOKYO

A nightly projection mapping display that debuted Sunday at the Tokyo metropolitan government's headquarters building was recognized as the largest of its kind in the world by Guinness World Records.

The free year-round shows, titled "Tokyo Night & Light," are expected to draw tourists and locals, with images projected on the eastern facade of the complex's 48-story Main Building No. 1, roughly 14,000 square meters from the building's fourth to 32nd floors.

"An incredible art will be performed on the canvas of the government building. I hope to make this a new landmark spot," said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

Mayumi Oda, 52, from Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, said, "The display, taking advantage of the big building, was something both children and adults could enjoy," as she attended the opening-night event with her husband, who works in Tokyo.

"I want to come back and see this again," she said.

Under the current schedule through April, five shows are held from 7 p.m. Different displays will be projected on weekends and holidays, according to the local government.

The show mainly uses electricity generated by solar power.

it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

A government that administers a population the same size as Canada's, confined to three buildings covering an area of one city block by two city blocks. When I've gone there for my international drivers license renewal, the entire process takes about 20 minutes. Stunning efficiency there, not like at my bank!

Amazing that this is the main news story.

Sad

