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Proposed citizenship rule for hiring in Mie sparks controversy

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TSU, Mie

A proposal by a local government in central Japan to reinstate a rule requiring its employees to hold Japanese citizenship is facing controversy after a survey of randomly selected residents to gauge public opinion was limited to Japanese nationals.

An ethnic Korean resident in Japan on Wednesday submitted a petition, urging the Mie prefectural government not to publicize the survey results due to the exclusionary manner in which it was carried out.

"The official messaging is reinforcing discriminatory attitudes," the man in his 30s said at a press conference.

Last December, Mie Gov. Katsuyuki Ichimi said the prefectural government would be reviewing hiring practices from the standpoint of preventing information leakage outside Japan.

A final decision will be made based on the results of a survey of 10,000 randomly selected residents conducted from January to February. The results are set to be released in the future.

According to the prefecture, respondents were selected from the electoral roll, which only includes residents with Japanese citizenship.

The man, a so-called "zainichi" Korean, argued that excluding residents with foreign nationality violates the prefectural ordinance aimed at eliminating discrimination and promoting respect for human rights.

He also claimed that the survey questions were based on the assumption that foreign nationals would not adhere to confidentiality obligations, effectively labeling them as untrustworthy.

© KYODO

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