Protestors stage a sit-in at the gate of the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab in the Henoko district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday, to block the passage of construction vehicles mobilized by the Japanese government for the relocation of the Marines' Air Station Futenma to the district. Photo: KYODO
national

Protest rally marks one year since start of seawall work for U.S. base

NAHA

Protesters against the planned transfer of a U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture staged a rally at the relocation site on Monday, nearly one year after the start of construction on seawalls there.

In late April last year, the central government began building seawalls in preparation for the controversial transfer of the functions of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the new site adjacent to the Marines' Camp Schwab, both within Okinawa.

In Monday's sit-in protest outside the gates of Camp Schwab in Henoko, over 300 people including lawmakers took part. The protest will last for six straight days through Saturday.

Forced out by riot police officers, protestors rallied, saying they would never allow the building of new bases in Henoko, either at sea or on land.

Among them, a 50-year-old local resident vowed to "never give up."

"We can stop the relocation by staging a sit-in and delaying the transfer of construction materials into the base," she said. Dump trucks loaded with construction materials were also seen in the area.

Protestors included those from outside Okinawa. Moriko Kawasaki, a 71-year-old resident of Kawasaki city, near Tokyo, said that by forcing the transfer of the base within the prefecture, "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration is making a mockery of the people of Okinawa."

The plan to relocate the air base from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to a less-populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago, continues to face fierce opposition by residents in the southern island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

The prefecture has long sought for the base to be moved out of Okinawa altogether.

The central government has maintained that the airfield's relocation to the Henoko area is "the only solution" to addressing the noise pollution and the risk of accidents posed by the base while maintaining the deterrent capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

While Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga opposes the base relocation, he has not been clear on how the relocation work would be blocked.

Construction on seawalls began on April 25, 2017, in defiance of strong local opposition. In a step toward the relocation, landfill work inside the seawalls is expected to move forward from July this year.

Onaga has threatened to retract approval for the landfill work given by his predecessor, but when he will actually do so remains uncertain.

