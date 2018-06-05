Public to name new station on Tokyo's Yamanote line

East Japan Railway Co said Tuesday it will ask the public to name a new station being built on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line.

The station between the existing Shinagawa and Tamachi stops on the Minato Ward waterfront is tentatively scheduled to open in the spring of 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Name ideas can be submitted online or via mail by the end of this month, and the result will be announced possibly in winter, according to JR East, as the company is widely known.

It is the railway operator's first attempt at taking public submissions in the process of naming a station and all proposed ideas will be taken into consideration in the screening process.

The station will be the first opened since 1971 on the now 29-stop Yamanote Line, one of Tokyo's busiest links connecting most of the Japanese capital's major stations and downtown hubs.

Fully fledged operations at the station are scheduled to start in 2024, JR East said. The under-construction station was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who designed the National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

