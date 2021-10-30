Pumice pileup from undersea volcano damaging Japan's coasts

Massive amounts of volcanic pumice pebbles spewed from an undersea volcano in the Pacific Ocean have been piling up on southern Japanese coasts, damaging ports and fishing boats, and prompting the central government to establish a task force to deal with the unwanted arrivals as a natural disaster, officials said.
The gray pebbles were spewed and floating from the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano in the Ogasawara island chain, which erupted in mid-August. The island is about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters Friday that the pumice pebble damages have so far affected 11 ports on Okinawa and 19 others in the Kagoshima prefecture on Japan's southernmost island of Kyushu.
About 40 fishing boats have been damaged, including six that were unable to move, and ferry services connecting remote islands in Okinawa and Kagoshima have been temporarily suspended.
He warned that the pebbles are moving farther to the north and could affect entire Japanese coasts.
At the Kunigami village on the northern tip of Okinawa's main island, a shovel car started scooping up the massive pebbles that filled the port like a landfill.
The government task force, at its first meeting late Thursday, decided to provide support for local municipalities as a disaster recovery project, and that damages to fishing industries will be covered by insurance, Isozaki said. The total cost of damages from the volcanic pebbles is still unknown.
Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki, at a prefectural task force meeting, said there has been a “huge impact on the fisheries and tourism industries as well as the environment” and that the problem must be tackled quickly.
Japan Coast Guard’s regional divisions routinely monitor the coasts and distribute photos and pebble pileup updates on a map. The Nuclear Regulation Authority also watches the pebble movements to avoid any impact on Japan’s coastal nuclear power plants.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
40 Comments
Login to comment
proxy
Climate emergency!
Waddo
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Bungle
If these pumice stones weigh ~3 tonnes and resemble tetrapods, I’ll believe them.
piskian
Yep,been paddling through it down here on Amami.
It's clogging up the surface of tidal inlets,and suffocating the fish.
Great for exfoliating,though
snowymountainhell
This is sad for the tourism & fishing economies of Okinawa. However, it is a natural event on the Pacific Rim and there is no immediate ‘solution’ available to be undertaken by humans.
The a’a will be around until they choose to move elsewhere.https://www.newsweek.com/underwater-volcano-pumice-japan-waves-1643498-
GBR48
There is no reason for this to have been caused by climate change. It would be interesting to know of previous recorded incidents and how they played out, particularly the impact upon the ocean environment. It may be more serious than it looks, or the ocean currents and tides might simply sort it out.
voiceofokinawa
On Oct. 20, Mt. Aso in Kyushu suddenly erupted, following the eruption of an undersea volcano in Ogasawara on Oct. 13, only a week apart. So, I wondered then if mother nature was suddenly awake from hibernation.
Pumice pebbles from the Ogasawara eruption have reached the shores of Okinawa, 1,600 km away in two weeks, damaging fishery and tourist industries so much.
Maybe, a marine cleaner Kamome-like vessel should be mobilized or built immediately. Scooping pumice by power shovel on the shore is not enough.
Mickelicious
Better volcanic pumice than unnatural concrete.
Nature doesn't damage coasts, humans do.
snowymountainhell
You’re right @GBR48 7:35am sorry for the boat damage and loss of economic means but it’s a natural, geological event.
It’s happened before (every 5 years or so in various parts of the world). It will attract an abundance of marine life as a floating refuge as it moves across the sea; and most will eventually settle to the bottom to help establish natural coral reefs.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-49469446
snowymountainhell
While it can’t control nature, JAPAN does have the means to get its obsession with plastics under control. (Alaskans, British Columbia and Hawaiians are tired of your trash!)
When this floating mass of pumice encounters the growing, floating mass of plastic pet bottles in the Pacific, it will grind them into even more micro-plastics that have now become such a big part of our daily diet of fish. -
Choose ‘winnable’ battles, Japan! - (and less peeing into typhoons?)
isoducky
Looks like a natural occurring opportunity to test plastic reclamation technology.
Outside of the possible weight difference, this pumice as a lot of similarities to micro- plastics.
ShinkansenCaboose
There are some beautiful full pumice and other non floating pyroclastic beaches on the West side of Izu Peninsula.
Yukijin
If there is a huge impact on fisheries that means the fish populations can grow.
Wolfpack
Humans are nature.
James
could try picking it up and selling it at beauty salons to remove your rough skin. Fix it to something as a handle and start exporting it overseas.
Harry_Gatto
"Shovel car"?
Chabbawanga
Surely the pumice pebbles are no match for the mighty concrete coasts of Japan
Minticecream
It may look bad, but as some have said, it is actually good for the environment.
dmhondz
Not only it clogs boat engines, it is also very dangerous as it is like a quicksand once piled in large volumes in the shoreline. They say they will naturally disintegrate into sand like particles and will eventually sink down the ocean floor but that will take at least 2years. Terrible for those in the fishing industries and tourism.
Andy
A natural phenomena, let it be.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Pumice is very useful.
Its unfortunate this cant be viewed in a more positive way.
Mark
Make use of it.
Just googled it's benefits, LOL
an abrasive in conditioning "stone washed" denim.
an abrasive in bar and liquid soaps such as "Lava Soap"
an abrasive in pencil erasers.
an abrasive in skin exfoliating products.
a fine abrasive used for polishing.
a traction material on snow-covered roads.
a traction enhancer in tire rubber.
Extremely abrasive but useful.
CaptDingleheimer
Better get those cement trucks fired up! I saw a stretch of pristine coastline somewhere; time to pave it!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Agricultural and filtration systems good use for pumice
Zaphod
GBR48
Dont worry, the activists will find one.
voiceofokinawa
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne,
If pumice pebbles are washed ashore on resort beaches and cover fishing ports like thick crude oil, they are very harmful. Maybe, pumice is good for soil improvement of farm land, but that is a different story we must consider later.
The emergency measure right now is how to get rid of this natural disaster. Volcanologists predict that the pumice will catch the Kuroshio Current and eventually flow to the Pacific coast of the Japanese archipelago in a few weeks.
zichi
It could keep coming for the next two years.
UK9393
@GBR48
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/12/22/572795936/climate-change-likely-to-increase-volcanic-eruptions-scientists-say
serendipitous1
Wolfpack
Comment of the year: 'Humans are nature'.
Surely ye jest!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
All this junk and waste that humans create should be an emergency and not a bunch of floating pumice stones .
How difficult could it possibly be to scoop up a bunch of pumice anyway.
The real problem is the length of time Japan take to respond to an emergency .
All this dithering around and fumbling trying to make a decision is quite pathetic.
If they were paying attention a while ago when it happened then it wouldn't be such a problem now.
Not to mention the obvious lack of classic contingency planning by an island nation called Japan with a plethora of volcanoes.
PTownsend
Mr Kipling
My grandmother had pumice in her bathroom. Didn't do her any harm. She used it on her rough heels!
Yubaru
"We"? You have no say in the decision process, it's the prefectural and national government that do, just to keep things clear here for the uninformed.
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru,
That's a generic "we", of course, referring to everyone except you. You are always nitpicking!
ShinkansenCaboose
Vulcanism is a normal part of the living earth, and, in the same cyclical activity as global warming.
kurisupisu
Imagine grinding it down and using it for fertiliser-mineralise the fields of Japan to make more nutritious plants and vegetables – win-win!
zichi
Pumice stone like oyster shells placed on river beds help to remove the pollution.
Sven Asai
Most of the time also this planet has been a hot deadly fire ball with plasma and lava everywhere. Be happy that some human life could develop and the problems now only include a few pumice pebbles scratching some boats and coasts. That fitting condition mix is all still pure extraordinarily seldom luxury for us humans, never to find again or elsewhere in the whole universe’s infinity.
voiceofokinawa
wado,
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Pictures are abundant on other news outlets showing how pumice is washed ashore on beaches and covers fishing ports and farms thoroughly like spilled crude oil.
GBR48
Thanks to those who responded with information on previous events. Although a problem for many, pumice is a useful natural resource and it should be harvested. It may be useful for hydroponics, as a soil conditioner or for remineralisation of agricultural land. Nature rarely wastes things. We should emulate that and find a use for this.