 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Baby Monkey
Punch, right a Japanese macaque born on July 26, 2025, sits with others in the monkeys' playground at the Ichikawa city zoo, on Tuesday. Image: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Punch the orphan macaque is outgrowing his plushie and making friends

2 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
ICHIKAWA, Chiba

Punch the baby orphan macaque is outgrowing the orangutan plushie that comforted him through early rejection from his mother and other monkeys.

Images of Punch dragging around the toy bigger than him drew attention to the residents of a zoo in Chiba Prefecture. When other monkeys shooed the baby away, Punch rushed back to the toy orangutan, hugging it for comfort.

But he's been using the toy less. On a recent day, Punch was seen climbing on the back of another monkey, sitting with adults and sometimes getting groomed or hugged.

“It was good to see him grow, and I’m reassured,” said Sanae Izumi, a 61-year-old Punch fan from Osaka who came to the zoo because she was worried about the baby monkey. “He is adorable!”

Punch was abandoned by his mother after his birth, presumably because of exhaustion. Zookeepers nursed him and gave him the toy to train him to cling, an ability newborn macaques need to survive.

“Helping Punch learn the rules of monkey society and being accepted as a member is our most important task,” said Kosuke Kano, a 24-year-old zookeeper.

Punch was so popular after images of him and his toy showed up online last month, the zoo had to set rules to make visitors be quiet and to limit viewing to 10 minutes to reduce stress for the more than 50 other monkeys.

Punch eschewing the toy most of the time now is a good thing.

“When he grows out of the plush toy that encourages his independence, and that’s what we are hoping for,” zoo director Shigekazu Mizushina said.

Punch still sleeps with his toy every night, but Mizushina said the next thing keepers want to see is Punch bunched up with other monkeys to sleep.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Punch the orphan macaque

Seems a bit harsh!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If only human societies were this benevolent...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel