Quake chaos forces Wajima kids to leave families to continue studies

Parents wave to their junior high school-age children at a bus terminal in Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday, as they temporarily evacuate to another city.

Junior high school students from a quake-hit central Japan city said teary goodbyes to their families on Wednesday and headed some 100 kilometers away to community facilities where they will continue their studies.

Some 250 of the roughly 400 students from all three Wajima city-run junior high schools have opted to temporarily relocate together as their schools are either damaged or being used as evacuation centers after a magnitude-7.6 quake struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast on New Year's Day.

Parents were seen telling their children to, "Text me, OK?" and "Eat your vegetables" as students gathered at a roadside bus station with their luggage ahead of their journey to the city of Hakusan in the prefecture's south.

The students, some from Wajima Junior High School, are being taken to the two community facilities where they will both temporarily reside and study. They are expected to remain there for up to two months until the end of the academic year.

A Wajima official said the city aims to "follow the original curriculum as much as possible," but the details of what travelling teachers will be able to include are yet to be hashed out.

What will happen to the roughly 150 students remaining in Wajima is also undecided.

The city said all students need learning opportunities, adding it will be flexible with those who wish to return from Hakusan earlier.

As of Tuesday, 28 of the prefecture's 281 public elementary and junior high schools had not reopened because they were either damaged or being used as evacuation facilities. Six of the 47 public senior high schools have yet to begin classes as well, according to the Ishikawa Prefectural Board of Education.

Although it is uncommon for students to separate from their families to continue their studies at times of large-scale disasters, the quake-hit municipalities of Suzu and Noto are also considering the move.

In 2000, when the entire population of Miyake, an island on the Izu island chain south of Tokyo, was evacuated due to a volcanic eruption, around 360 school students were relocated to a school with dormitory facilities in western Tokyo to continue studying.

© KYODO