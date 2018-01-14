Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Quake-hit prefecture launches police training on disaster rescue

3 Comments
KOBE

Japan's first official police training program on how to use equipment such as chainsaws and engine cutters in rescuing disaster victims has been launched in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

The initiative aimed at saving more people in time of disasters followed the loss of many lives due to a lack of proper rescue tools and skills following a magnitude 7.3-quake in Kobe in January 1995 that killed more than 6,400 people. The area is also bracing for an anticipated Nankai Trough megaquake.

A total of 57 police officers experienced in handling the rescue equipment have been assigned to the prefecture's 49 police stations to better equip personnel with techniques to save disaster victims.

In the first training session, conducted Jan 9 at the Suijo police station in Kobe, about 30 officers learned how to cut metal with rescue tools.

Akihiro Ishizuka, a 24-year-old police officer said, "I want to undergo the training with a sense of tension so that I can use the skill in a time of disaster."

The program was initiated based on the experience of 47-year-old inspector Hiroyuki Matsumoto, who struggled to save lives following the 1995 quake without proper tools. He is now in charge of the training drills.

On Jan. 17, 1995, Matsumoto, then a police officer at the Kakogawa police station in western Hyogo, saw many people seeking help in Kobe as he headed to the Hyogo police station in Kobe by car.

He tried to rescue a woman trapped under a collapsed house, but failed as he only had a shovel and a pick.

"I could not even think of what tools were necessary. With an engine cutter, I might have been able to save her," he said.

Following the quake, the Hyogo prefectural police have beefed up disaster response measures. Although more tools have been installed, boosting the skills of each officer remains a challenge.

"By properly using good tools, we hope to save as many lives as possible," said Matsumoto.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

While I can applaud the idea I have to wonder why it took 22years to work it out.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

While I can applaud the idea I have to wonder why it took 22years to work it out.

Probably interagency bickering , rules regulations and whos funding the program.  For example NYC has the Fire Department and the police have the Emergency Service Unit (ESU) both use similar equipment to get victims out of a crashed car, normally in other cities this is only done by the fire department, but in NYC it:s essentially whoever arrives first does it. Often leads to interagency fighting (the role of the police and fire/rescue), who gets the budget for new equipment etc. who does the training etc.  It has been 15 years since 9/11 and TSA security in the US fail 75% of the inspection tests done by inspectors...  This is not a uniquely Japanese issue.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I could not even think of what tools were necessary. With an engine cutter, I might have been able to save her,

But I think many people, not just the police, may have faced the same problem. Which is more important for the police in such circumstances, being able to operate an engine cutter or being able to get hold of someone who can operate and has access to such equipment? For example, might it not be better to train construction workers or nurses in such skills? I'm not saying this is a bad idea, just that the best way to prepare for such disasters is not so clear cut.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel