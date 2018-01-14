Quake-hit prefecture launches police training on disaster rescue

Japan's first official police training program on how to use equipment such as chainsaws and engine cutters in rescuing disaster victims has been launched in the western prefecture of Hyogo.
The initiative aimed at saving more people in time of disasters followed the loss of many lives due to a lack of proper rescue tools and skills following a magnitude 7.3-quake in Kobe in January 1995 that killed more than 6,400 people. The area is also bracing for an anticipated Nankai Trough megaquake.
A total of 57 police officers experienced in handling the rescue equipment have been assigned to the prefecture's 49 police stations to better equip personnel with techniques to save disaster victims.
In the first training session, conducted Jan 9 at the Suijo police station in Kobe, about 30 officers learned how to cut metal with rescue tools.
Akihiro Ishizuka, a 24-year-old police officer said, "I want to undergo the training with a sense of tension so that I can use the skill in a time of disaster."
The program was initiated based on the experience of 47-year-old inspector Hiroyuki Matsumoto, who struggled to save lives following the 1995 quake without proper tools. He is now in charge of the training drills.
On Jan. 17, 1995, Matsumoto, then a police officer at the Kakogawa police station in western Hyogo, saw many people seeking help in Kobe as he headed to the Hyogo police station in Kobe by car.
He tried to rescue a woman trapped under a collapsed house, but failed as he only had a shovel and a pick.
"I could not even think of what tools were necessary. With an engine cutter, I might have been able to save her," he said.
Following the quake, the Hyogo prefectural police have beefed up disaster response measures. Although more tools have been installed, boosting the skills of each officer remains a challenge.
"By properly using good tools, we hope to save as many lives as possible," said Matsumoto.© KYODO
3 Comments
Blattamexiguus
While I can applaud the idea I have to wonder why it took 22years to work it out.
Badge213
albaleo
But I think many people, not just the police, may have faced the same problem. Which is more important for the police in such circumstances, being able to operate an engine cutter or being able to get hold of someone who can operate and has access to such equipment? For example, might it not be better to train construction workers or nurses in such skills? I'm not saying this is a bad idea, just that the best way to prepare for such disasters is not so clear cut.