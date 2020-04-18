Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

M6.9 quake hits off islands south of Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 6.9 quake at 5:26 p.m. occurred in the Pacific Ocean west of the Ogasawara island chain, at a location about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the quake, whose epicenter was very deep at 450 kilometers (280 miles) below the sea surface, posed no danger of a tsunami.

The Ogasawara chain, made up of ancient undersea volcanoes and also called the Bonin islands, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

This is the LAST thing this country needs at a time like this! I hope everyone is safe and I also hope that there are no other aftershocks either!

Stay safe everyone! And to our Japanese "friends" STAY HOME!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Felt it here in Tokyo!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining