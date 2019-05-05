Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.8 quake strikes off northeast Japan; no tsunami warning

TOKYO

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Hokkaido at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was 59 km below the surface, the USGS said, in the sea off the coastal city of Nemuro on the far eastern tip of the northern island of Hokkaido.

Neither the USGS-linked Pacific Tsunami Warning Center nor the Japanese Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake.

