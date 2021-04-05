Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Virus emergency moniker 'manbo' criticized for lightheartedness

0 Comments
SENDAI

A northeastern Japan city recently urged caution to the media on the use of the shortened popularized moniker "manbo" -- a play on words for stronger measures against the coronavirus (まん防) and its ocean sunfish symbolic of its post-disaster reconstruction.

A document distributed by Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, comes amid calls that the use of the nickname could diminish the seriousness of the central government's move to designate Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for stronger measures against increasing COVID-19 cases.

The steps, including fines for eateries that ignore mandates to shorten operating hours, will be effective from April 5 for one month. The designation was made as the three prefectures experience a rise in virus numbers.

The word affiliation could "negatively affect the image of the popular ocean sunfish, as well as a recovering roadside facility (in Kesennuma)" which uses the sunfish as its logo, according to the document. The sunfish lives in the area's waters.

Kesennuma is one of the areas hit hardest by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan.

The phrase had been used as an unofficial nickname by experts from around February. It was further popularized after Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 subcommittee, repeatedly used it in a press conference with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on March 18, when the government made the decision to lift the state of emergency in the Tokyo region.

The "manbo" moniker -- which makes people associate stronger pandemic measures with the large, slow moving fish -- caused a stir on social media, with one Twitter user criticizing the "lack of a sense of crisis" in using such nickname, saying, "Why abbreviate?"

It also garnered criticism from Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, who called it "silly" and "lacking in gravity."

In a press conference , Omi admitted that the nickname was "inappropriate" and said he would refrain from using it.

Tsutomu Hatakeyama, director of Kesennuma's tourist division, said, "It may be oversensitive, but we want to avoid associating the sunfish with the coronavirus."

Masamichi Onodera, who manages the city's roadside facility with a sunfish logo, said while the nickname may be taken as having an optimistic spin on the recent anti-virus measures, he "also understands how the city felt."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog