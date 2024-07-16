Quota for big Pacific bluefin tuna to rise 50% amid stock recovery

An international body managing Pacific bluefin tuna stocks agreed Tuesday to raise the annual quota for catching the fish, typically consumed as sashimi and sushi, by 50 percent for those weighing 30 kilograms or more, as their numbers have been rebounding, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said.

As the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission's Northern Committee wrapped up a two-day meeting in the northern Japanese city of Kushiro in Hokkaido, it also decided to increase the worldwide catch limit by 10 percent for smaller sizes of the fish.

The decision will be formalized at the WCPFC's annual conference starting in late November, and the changes are expected to go into effect next year.

Japan's quota for large fish will increase to 8,421 tons, up by 2,807 tons, and that for small fish will rise to 4,407 tons, up by 400 tons.

The current supply of Pacific bluefin tuna in Japan, a major tuna consumer, stands at around 30,000 tons per year, including imports, and the expanded quota is expected to help push down prices for bluefin tuna in the country, the agency said at a briefing in the city.

However, one of its officials also said it is difficult to predict price movements at this time.

The total annual quotas will increase to 11,869 tons for large fish and to 5,125 tons for small fish.

Among other countries, South Korea will be allotted quotas of 501 tons and 718 tons, respectively. Taiwan's quota for big fish will stand at 2,947 tons.

The Northern Committee's working group also held a joint meeting on the management of Pacific bluefin tuna with the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission from July 10 to 13 in Hokkaido.

Pacific bluefin tuna stocks plunged to around 10,000 tons in 2010 due to the impact of overfishing, but they have recovered to about 144,000 tons in 2022 thanks to strict control measures, including the implementation of catch quotas in 2015, according to the WCPFC.

In 2021, the commission decided on a 15 percent increase to the catch limit for large fish, partially granting a proposal from Japan.

© KYODO