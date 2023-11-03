Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Radar issue forces plane carrying Princess Kako to Peru to return to U.S.

0 Comments
HOUSTON

Princess Kako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, will arrive a day late at the Peruvian capital Lima for an official visit after the commercial flight she was on had to return to the U.S. city of Houston on Wednesday due to a malfunctioning weather radar, Imperial Household Agency sources said.

The delay is expected to affect her plans in the Peruvian city, which include attending a ceremony Thursday to mark the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru, the sources said. She is now slated to arrive at around midnight on Thursday.

The United Airlines aircraft departed from Houston at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday but returned to the city around 7:30 p.m. after informing passengers of the technical issue.

A separate aircraft that had been readied in its stead was also unable to take off.

The princess, who is the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, will spend a night at a hotel near the airport in the U.S. city before flying out early evening on Thursday.

She initially departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport Wednesday morning Japan time and was scheduled to transit in Houston before reaching Lima by Wednesday evening.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog